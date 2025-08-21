Accredited Wealth Management LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Accredited Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $14,285,935 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

