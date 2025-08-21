237 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Purchased by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $179.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $186.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

