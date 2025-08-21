PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Increased by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $166,678,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

