Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,951.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 688,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 525,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.3960 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.