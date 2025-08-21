T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763,634 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $211,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,651,000 after buying an additional 368,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -470.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.