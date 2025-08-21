TFB Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

TFB Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,172 shares of company stock valued at $93,910,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,400.8910 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,500.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

