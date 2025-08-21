GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $66.28 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 7.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 61,179.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MSCI by 605,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after buying an additional 212,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $574.1090 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.63. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

