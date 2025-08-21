Tribune Investment Group LP Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $542.0630 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $415.78 and a fifty-two week high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

