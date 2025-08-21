Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,400.8910 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,500.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,413.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,172 shares of company stock valued at $93,910,577. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

