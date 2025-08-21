Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 17,307 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $73.6180 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

