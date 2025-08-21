Credit Agricole S A Acquires 73,453 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 190.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,453 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5%

CBRE stock opened at $160.8330 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.