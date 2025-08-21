Top Leisure Stocks To Consider – August 18th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Airbnb are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses center on travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreational activities—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and streaming or ticketing services. These equities fall under the consumer discretionary sector, meaning their performance is closely tied to economic cycles, disposable-income levels and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.48.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.99. 9,282,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,776,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.44. 1,744,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69.

