Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after buying an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $235.1560 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

