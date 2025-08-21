Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $183.1980 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.97.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.