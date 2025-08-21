Credit Agricole S A Sells 12,461 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $214.8070 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

