Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.4%

BBY stock opened at $72.3470 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

