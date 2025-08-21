McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after buying an additional 222,496 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $701.8560 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $707.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.29. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.76, for a total transaction of $8,085,676.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,849.92. The trade was a 42.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

