Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 245,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,412.80. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,700 shares of company stock worth $100,415,703. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

