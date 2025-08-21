Credit Agricole S A Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $345.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

