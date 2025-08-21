Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

SYY opened at $80.8660 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

