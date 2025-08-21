Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

