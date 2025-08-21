United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after buying an additional 575,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,044,000 after buying an additional 652,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,519,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 513,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock worth $1,897,762. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.2740 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

