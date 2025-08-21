EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.2950 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

