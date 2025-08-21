Critical Contrast: Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Aftermaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Aftermaster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.54%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Aftermaster.

This table compares LiveOne and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -18.52% N/A -20.69% Aftermaster N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Aftermaster”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $114.40 million 0.59 -$18.71 million ($0.20) -2.94 Aftermaster N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aftermaster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne.

Summary

LiveOne beats Aftermaster on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Aftermaster

(Get Free Report)

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.