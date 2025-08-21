Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 257,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 5.5%

MOAT opened at $97.3560 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.