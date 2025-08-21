Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 77 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $216.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.36. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

