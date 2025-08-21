NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 6,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.1760 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

