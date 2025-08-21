EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $226,840.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,933.82. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,424,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

