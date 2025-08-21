Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $111.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.