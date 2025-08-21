Estate Counselors LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

