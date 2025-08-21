Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 159,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $123.4410 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

