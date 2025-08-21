EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 192.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

