Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 6.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

