Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.51.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

