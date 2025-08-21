Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 265.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,325 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.5%

XCEM opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.