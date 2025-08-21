GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $209.2340 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.11.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

