Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPNT opened at $18.6230 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.86. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
