Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $43,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $113.05 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

