Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,216,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,769,844 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $3,102,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 236.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
