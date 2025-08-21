Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,477 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $142,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $139.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.87.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

