Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $263,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

