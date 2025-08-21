iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,479 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

