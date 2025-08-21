Summit Financial LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $392.0050 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

