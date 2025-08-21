Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,090 Toro Company (The) $TTC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 445,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 39.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $76.1050 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.