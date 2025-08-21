CW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after buying an additional 7,185,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.5890 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.