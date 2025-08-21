Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SouthState Co. $SSB

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,888 shares during the period. SouthState makes up approximately 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of SouthState worth $80,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $96.5970 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

