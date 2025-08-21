Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,458.71. The trade was a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,048.62. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,972. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.