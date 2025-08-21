Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.98 Billion Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,142,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,976,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $310.6690 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.09 and its 200-day moving average is $379.97.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.81.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

