Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in Loews Corporation $L

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Loews were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of L stock opened at $96.6320 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

