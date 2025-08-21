5,000 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH Bought by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 252.8% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 136,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 92.2% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $6.9250 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $717.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%.The firm had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

